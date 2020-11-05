Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital expressed an exciting update on Thursday afternoon, stating that the coronavirus ward in the hospital currently only houses three patients in critical condition."This is an encouraging statistics which reflects the results of lockdown and the public's compliance with guidelines," hospital CEO Dr. Erez Barenbaum said. "I doubt it is the end of the matter, but I choose to look forward optimistically out of an understanding that our ability to win the pandemic is dependant on us and us alone and our personal conduct."