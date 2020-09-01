The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

AstraZeneca expands COVID-19 vaccine supply tie-up with Oxford Biomedica

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 10:42
AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with Oxford Biomedica to make and supply the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in a deal that will pay the gene and cell therapy firm $15 million upfront and an additional $35 million plus other costs by the end of 2021.
Oxford Biomedica said in a statement that under the deal it would mass-produce the potential vaccine, AZD1222, for the novel coronavirus for a period of 18 months, which may be further extended by another 18 months into 2022 and 2023.
Indonesia reports 2,775 new coronavirus cases, 88 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:45 AM
Philippines confirms 3,483 more coronavirus cases, 39 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:25 AM
Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:24 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes one million mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:22 AM
44 new coronavirus cases in Gaza, death toll rises to 5
Hassidim assaulted in Uman as pilgrimage attempts continue
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,218 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 10:47 AM
Record number of daily cases with 2,159 new coronavirus cases in Israel
Rabbi Kanievsky: Yeshivas must be allowed to open safely
Another school to remain closed after teacher infected with coronavirus
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi drone laden with explosives
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 04:02 AM
Trump: Federal agencies set to investigate 'left-wing civil unrest'
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 01:47 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil tops 3.9m. cases, 45,961 new infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 12:46 AM
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Ramallah
UAE crown prince: We are still committed to establishing Palestinian stat
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 11:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by