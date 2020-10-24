The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education center

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 16:37
At least 13 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an education center in Kabul on Saturday, Afghan officials said.
Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ambulance to hospitals, and the number of casualties might rise.
The interior ministry said the blast was caused by a suicide bombing, and the target was the Kawsar-e Danish educational center. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents denied responsibility for the attack. 
