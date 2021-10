At least 15 people have died after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, AFP reported on Thursday, citing disaster management officials.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7, upgraded from an earlier magnitude of 5.4.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), with its epicentre located 102 km east-northeast of Quetta, Pakistan.