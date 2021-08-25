Attacker kills two policemen near French embassy in Tanzania - report
By REUTERS
AUGUST 25, 2021 16:44
An attacker wielding two assault rifles killed two policemen near the French embassy before being shot dead in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, the private Citizen newspaper reported on its website
