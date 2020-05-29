Attempted ramming attack against IDF soldiers in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 29, 2020 17:15
A suspect attempted to use his vehicle to run over IDF soldiers near Meir Spring in the West Bank where the Ephraim Regional Brigade operates. The soldiers fired at the attacker and neutralized him. No injuries were reported.
