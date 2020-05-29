The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Attempted ramming attack against IDF soldiers in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 29, 2020 17:15
A suspect attempted to use his vehicle to run over IDF soldiers near Meir Spring in the West Bank where the Ephraim Regional Brigade operates. The soldiers fired at the attacker and neutralized him.
No injuries were reported.
IDF spots suspect approaching the Israel-Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 04:32 PM
Spain reports first imported COVID-19 case in months, from US
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 03:02 PM
Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 02:41 PM
Polish football supporters to return to stadiums from June 19 -PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 12:54 PM
Kinneret Union tells Israelis to stop arriving as 35,000 crowd the beach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 12:33 PM
Rioters occupy Minneapolis neighborhood near police precinct
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 12:16 PM
Two nurses contract coronavirus at Hillel Yafe Hospital in Hadera
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 11:42 AM
Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's tweet for 'glorifying violence'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 11:05 AM
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 08:06 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 741 to 180,458- RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 06:43 AM
China says wants 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 06:40 AM
Pompeo accuses top Democrat of 'hackery' over government watchdog review
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 05:09 AM
Hong Kong govt warns removing US special status is "double-edged sword"
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 04:11 AM
China reports no new coronavirus cases for May 28
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 03:22 AM
Brazil registers record 26,417 coronavirus cases in a day -ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 02:56 AM
