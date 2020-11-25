Attempted ramming attack at checkpoint near Jerusalem - report

An attempted ramming attack took place on Wednesday afternoon at the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint near Jerusalem, the Israeli Border Police reported.Border Police officers on the scene opened fire at the suspect, who was reportedly severely injured and evacuated to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem for medical treatment, according to Walla!terror attacks were foiled in recent weeks in the West Bank and near Jerusalem.On Sunday, IDF soldiers foiled an attempted attack against IDF troops near Ramallah. The suspects placed hidden explosive devices near an IDF station. Earlier this month, the IDF foiled an attempted shooting attack near Nablus. In October, two Palestinian minors were arrested by the Shin Bet after being recruited by Hamas and planning to carry out attacks and kidnappings in the West Bank.One of the Border Police officers who was involved in neutralizing the terrorist was reportedly lightly injured after being hit by the terrorist's vehicle. He was also evacuated to Hadassah. Several other attempted
This is a developing story.
