Attempted terrorist attack reported at Kalandiya checkpoint

מחסום קלנדיה : מאבטח אזרחי שזיהה אישה עם סכין רצה לעבר המחסום ביצע ירי לעברה ונטרל אותה. pic.twitter.com/rTXgI5IYnq June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, in Acre , dozens of Arab residents began to protest following the arrests of residents due to their involvement in last months riots, according to N12.

Additionally, three suspects were apprehended by Israel Police for throwing stones and attacking police officers while they were dispersing the crowd following afternoon prayer services on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

No Israeli injuries were reported.According to the statement from the Israel Police spokesperson, the sister of the terrorist spent two years in jail between 2016-2018 after attempting to carry out a similar attack at the same checkpoint.The attempted attack comes one day after hundreds of Palestinians rioted near the Evyatar outpost . During the riots a fifteen-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli security forces. Nine other Palestinians were wounded during the riots by rubber bullets, and were evacuated by the Red Crescent.This is a developing story.