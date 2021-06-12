Attempted terrorist attack reported at Kalandiya checkpoint

Initial reports indicate an attempted terrorist attack at the Kalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon.
No Israeli injuries were reported. According to the statement from the Israel Police spokesperson, the sister of the terrorist spent two years in jail between 2016-2018 after attempting to carry out a similar attack at the same checkpoint.
The attempted attack comes one day after hundreds of Palestinians rioted near the Evyatar outpost. During the riots a fifteen-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli security forces. Nine other Palestinians were wounded during the riots by rubber bullets, and were evacuated by the Red Crescent.
This is a developing story.
The suspect, a 28 year-old Palestinian woman identified as Aqabat Jabr, arrived at the checkpoint from the northern area of the West Bank with a knife and attempted to approach the Israeli security forces.The woman ran towards the security forces with a knife in her hand which was identified by a civilian security guard.She continued to approach even as she was warned to stop several times by the security forces/The civilian security guard then opened fire. A police bomb squad arrived at the scene as well as medical forces who pronounced the suspect's death at the scene.מחסום קלנדיה : מאבטח אזרחי שזיהה אישה עם סכין רצה לעבר המחסום ביצע ירי לעברה ונטרל אותה. pic.twitter.com/rTXgI5IYnq— dudi dolev (@dudi_dolev) June 12, 2021
Meanwhile, in Acre, dozens of Arab residents began to protest following the arrests of residents due to their involvement in last months riots, according to N12.
Additionally, three suspects were apprehended by Israel Police for throwing stones and attacking police officers while they were dispersing the crowd following afternoon prayer services on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
