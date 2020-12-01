The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Australia partners with US to develop hypersonic missiles

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 03:27
Australia will jointly develop hypersonic cruise missiles with the United States in a bid to counter China and Russia which are developing similar weapons, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said on Tuesday.
"We will continue to invest in advanced capabilities to give the Australian Defence Force more options to deter aggression against Australia's interests," Reynolds said in a statement.
She did not reveal the cost of developing the missiles or when they would be operational.
Australia had set aside up to A$9.3 billion ($6.8 billion) this year for high-speed, long-range missile defense systems, including hypersonic research.
Hypersonic missiles are capable of traveling at more than five times the speed of sound and the combination of speed, maneuverability and altitude makes them difficult to track and intercept.
Last year Russia deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles, while the Pentagon, which tested a similar hypersonic missile in 2017, has a goal of fielding hypersonic war-fighting capabilities in the early to mid-2020s.
China has deployed, or is close to deploying, hypersonic systems armed with conventional warheads, according to defense analysts.
Australia said in July it would boost defense spending by 40% over the next 10 years to acquire longer-range strike capabilities across air, sea and land. The move comes as Canberra broadens its military focus from the Pacific to the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia's collaboration with the United States on missile development, however, could inflame tensions with China.
Relations between Australia and its largest trading partner hit a new low on Monday after a senior Chinese official posted a fake image of an Australian soldier holding a knife with blood on it to the throat of an Afghan child.


Tags United States australia missiles
Mexico reports 6,472 new coronavirus cases, 285 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 03:23 AM
Man seriously attacks 70-year-old woman after she asks him to wear a mask
Wisconsin governor certifies Biden as winner of state
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 01:15 AM
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile-Argentina border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 01:14 AM
Wisconsin confirms result handing state's presidential contest to Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2020 11:53 PM
Daburiya, neighborhoods in Rahat closed due to high coronavirus numbers
Slovenia recognizes Hezbollah as a terrorist organization
Unnamed officer to become first female colonel in COGAT
Attorney Amit Eisman recommended as next state attorney
Health Ministry reports 1,018 new coronavirus patients
Bahrain condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2020 07:09 PM
WHO's Tedros says 'Let's not politicize probe of virus origins'
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2020 06:43 PM
Infant dies after hit by a relative's car in home's backyard
Netanyahu: Likud opposes dispersing the Knesset
Russia condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2020 04:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by