Australia PM says need 80% of population vaccinated before reopening

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2021 11:22
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said 80% of the country's adult population would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the country can start reopening its borders to selected countries.

That level of vaccination would lead to an extension of "travel bubbles" with other candidate countries, and those vaccinated would have "special rules" applied to them as they would pose lesser health risk to community, he added.
Mixing Russia's Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shots proves safe in small trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 11:20 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 2,000 test positive for fourth day in a row
IDF to speed up COVID home tests, purchase more kits
US CDC report calls Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 08:20 AM
Liberman to propose full budget plan on Sunday
Former US Senator Carl Levin, Democrat of Michigan, dead at 87
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 05:45 AM
Two tornadoes touch down in Pennsylvania, several hurt
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:11 AM
Police seal off Paris street after car crashes into cafe
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 01:28 AM
Israeli arrested in London for allegedly causing £125,000 in damage
The Fishing limit in the Gaza Strip grows to 12 miles
Four-year-old Israeli girl drowns during Galilee vacation with family
Aliyah Minister threatens to quit government, vote against state budget
Palestinian dies from rubber bullet wounds in clash with security forces
Man dies, further 10 injured in severe car crash on Highway 90
Syrian rebels attack army outposts in southern Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2021 08:07 PM
