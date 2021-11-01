The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Australia reopens international borders for first time in pandemic

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 00:01
Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time in the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport.
After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies that banned citizens from coming back into the country, and leaving it, unless granted an exemption, millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel.
A flight by flag carrier Qantas Airways from Los Angeles touched down in Sydney at 6 a.m., Australia's biggest airline said, the first in months to let COVID-19 vaccinated Australians walk off a plane without quarantining.
International travelers also arrived in Sydney via Singapore Airlines early on Monday.
Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday that the travel changes would immediately aid the economy.
"It's a day for celebration - the fact that Australians can move more freely in and out of our country without home quarantine, if they're double-vaccinated," Frydenberg said.
Television and social media footage showed tearful family reunions, with strict travel rules previously prohibiting many people from attending significant events, including weddings and funerals.
The relaxation of travel rules is tied to rising vaccination rates with more than 80% of people aged 16 and older in Australia's two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, as well as the capital territory fully vaccinated.
Australians and permanent residents living abroad may now return, with foreign ministry data showing about 47,000 people are hoping to do so.
Most tourists - even vaccinated ones - have to wait to come to Australia, although vaccinated tourists from New Zealand will be allowed in from Monday.
Unvaccinated travelers will still face quarantine restrictions and all travelers need proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding.
The change in travel rules, however, is not uniform across Australia, as the country's states and territories have differing vaccination rates and health policies.
Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic and let only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents return from abroad, subject to an exemption and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.
But as it switched a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations, borders are gradually reopening.
While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in lockdowns for months until recently, Australia's COVID-19 cases remain far lower than many comparable countries, with just over 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths.
IDF thwarts drug smuggling operation at Egyptian border
10/31/2021 11:31 PM
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lands in Scotland for COP26
10/31/2021 10:42 PM
Trains collide in southwestern England
10/31/2021 10:35 PM
Biden says US will respond to Iran's actions, including drone strikes
10/31/2021 10:16 PM
Justice Min. considering indicting Israel Police officer in Sandak death
10/31/2021 09:41 PM
Tigrayan rebels say they seized another town in Ethiopia
10/31/2021 07:28 PM
Two-year-old dies from car crash in Israel's south
10/31/2021 06:52 PM
Assailant attacks guards at Israeli hospital's maternity ward
10/31/2021 06:15 PM
UAE calls on citizens in Lebanon to return ASAP
10/31/2021 06:13 PM
Palestinian flag to be flown at half mast to mourn Balfour Declaration
10/31/2021 05:10 PM
Israeli prison commissioner Katy Perry received death threats
10/31/2021 04:33 PM
US, allies in talks to get Iran to agree to nuke deal - Blinken
10/31/2021 04:15 PM
Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force enters air defense zone
10/31/2021 04:06 PM
Biden meets Erdogan amid tension over defense, human rights
10/31/2021 03:12 PM
China's Wang accuses US of supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan
10/31/2021 03:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by