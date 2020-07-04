The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Australia's Victoria reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since March

By REUTERS  
JULY 4, 2020 09:41
SYDNEY - Australia's second most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late March on Saturday, forcing it to expand stay-at-home orders to two more suburbs and sending nine public housing towers in a complete lockdown.
The southeastern state recorded 108 new cases on Saturday, up from 66 on Friday and more than 70 new cases in each of the previous four days, forcing authorities to reimpose lockdowns in more than 30 suburbs earlier in the week.
"These numbers are a very real concern to all of us," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.
The spike in Victoria is being closely watched as the rest of the country has reined in the virus that causes COVID-19.
Australia's most populated state, New South Wales, reported six new coronavirus cases on Saturday, five of them returning travellers from overseas.
The sixth is a past infection and not an active case, according to health officials. The state reported no new cases on Friday.
Overall, Australia has weathered the coronavirus pandemic much better than most other nations, with just over 8,300 cases and 104 deaths so far. 


Tags australia Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
8-year-old killed, 3 injured at Alabama mall shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/04/2020 07:59 AM
Over 80 workers at Peruvian mine test positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 07:18 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 422 to 196,096 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 07:08 AM
Donald Trump's Jr girlfriend has COVID-19 - Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/04/2020 06:28 AM
Brazil surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus cases, with over 63,000 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 05:53 AM
Trump arrives to Mount Rushmore to mark July Fourth
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/04/2020 05:28 AM
Mainland China reports three new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 05:07 AM
Mexico logs 6,740 new coronavirus cases, passes Italy's total
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 04:15 AM
Shooting in Alabama shopping mall, four inured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/04/2020 02:56 AM
Several US states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 02:51 AM
Bolivia digs mass graves as cemeteries fill with coronavirus victims
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 02:25 AM
French court sentences homegrown militant to 30 years for crimes in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2020 01:20 AM
Israel has more than 10,000 active coronavirus patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/04/2020 12:38 AM
MK Zvi Hauser begins quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/04/2020 12:18 AM
Cyprus, UK, degrade Israel’s coronavirus status
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 11:28 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by