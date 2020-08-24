Austria expels Russian diplomat, Moscow calls move 'damaging'

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

VIENNA - Austria is expelling a Russian diplomat for breaching the Vienna Convention governing diplomats' privileges and immunities, an Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday."His behavior is not in accordance with the Vienna Convention," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, declining to elaborate.The Russian Embassy responded on Twitter by saying: "We are outraged by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is damaging to constructive relations."