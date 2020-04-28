Austria loosens lockdown further, allows gatherings of up to 10 people
By REUTERS
APRIL 28, 2020 10:03
Austria is loosening its general lockdown rules by allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.
The rules, which include guidance that the public only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons including shopping or exercise, are due to expire on April 30. Anschober told a news conference there was no need to extend them.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com