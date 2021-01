The Austrian chancellor congratulated Netanyahu for Israel's rapid response in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, and the two leaders discussed possible collaborations in combating the spread of the virus even further.

Netanyahu also spoke to Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday. The two discussed ways of combating the virus in light of its new mutations. Frederiksen expressed great interest in Israel's strategy and experience in vaccinating its population.

