Authorities lock down La Palma coastal area lava approaches sea

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 09:54
Emergency authorities early on Monday ordered people in an area on the eastern shore of La Palma island to lock down as the lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano approaches the sea.
The lava may touch the Atlantic Ocean in the coming hours, likely causing explosions and send clouds of toxic gases over the island, the Canary Islands emergency services warned on Monday morning.
"Population will have to follow the authorities guidance and remain in their home with doors and windows closed," the services said on their Twitter account.
People on the coastal areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa were ordered to lock down.
