Avi Berkowitz: Annexation is not off the table, just pushed off for now

US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz said on Thursday morning that "annexation is not off the table, just pushed off for now" with regard to the recent peace deals signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.Speaking on Army Radio, Berkowitz said, "There was a significant opportunity that came before us: The opportunity to normalize relations between Israel and UAE. And we were having conversations with other countries at that time. It's important for us to say, 'Look [annexation] is something that can be done at a later period of time.' It is not something we disagree with."He said that it is part of the president's vision and something "we stand behind."Speaking on the subject of the sale of F-35 fighter planes to the UAE as part of the deal, Berkowitz responded, "I have seen a lot of discussion about this and always find it to be very interesting. It is not a component of the deal. Everyone knows the Emiratis have had this request for many years."Of course, peace does change the calculus and therefore makes it more possible and it is something we are considering doing. It has always been for me a logical equation: It can happen if it does not put Israel's security in jeopardy in any way.This is a peace deal. "He claimed that both Netanyahu and Gantz have said this would not put Israel's QME at risk.