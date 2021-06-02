Aviad Moshe arrested in prison for threatening Shira Izakov's life

Aviad Moshe, who was found guilty for the attempted murder of his wife Shira Izakov, was arrested in prison on Wednesday for allegedly threatening Shira's life.According to Walla News, Moshe was overheard talking with family members about sending a currently incarcerated criminal to threaten Izakov.This conversation was overheard by a prison-guard who then reported it to the police.Moshe, who is currently serving his time in Tents of Kedar prison in Be'ersheva, is being moved to a jail, according to Walla News.As a result of this incident the police hope Aviad Moshe will face additional prison time.