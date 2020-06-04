Ayman Odeh: Police only ban protests against annexation, occupation

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh tweeted on Thursday that “it’s not surprising that the only protest police seek to cancel is an Arab [and] Jewish protest against annexation and occupation and in favor of peace and democracy.”He vowed the protest will take place regardless. Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg said the police “have no authority” to cancel the protest on Saturday evening as the right to protest is a “basic right, requiring no approval.”“The annexation is a disaster,” she said. “It is impossible to prevent us from leaving our homes to shout it out.”Israel palns to annex the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank on July 1 as part of the Trump administration's Deal of the Century.Police objected to the protest, which was to be held on Rabin Square, citing fears of coronavirus infection and suggested it be moved to Yarkon Park.