Azerbaijan hands over the bodies of 30 soldiers to Armenia
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 29, 2020 12:37
Azerbaijan has handed over the bodies of 30 soldiers killed in fighting over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and Yerevan is ready to respond in kind, the Armenian defense ministry said on Thursday.
