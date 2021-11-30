The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Azerbaijan says 14 people killed in military helicopter crash

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 15:22
Fourteen people were killed when a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in Azerbaijan on Tuesday, RIA news agency cited the South Caucasus country's authorities as saying. 
BioNTech CEO says current vaccine likely to protect against severe COVID
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 06:12 PM
EU calls on China to show proof of tennis star's wellbeing
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 05:49 PM
IDF to dedicate day to 'human respect' following sexual offense reports
By ARIELLA MARSDEN
11/30/2021 04:59 PM
Arrest extended for Lital Yael Melnik's suspected killer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 04:56 PM
Putin says he hasn't decided whether to run again for president in 2024
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 03:15 PM
Stones thrown at bus on its way to Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 12:17 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 636 new cases, 117 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 11:59 AM
Jordan to begin oil exploration in two areas in February
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 11:01 AM
Weak explosion, plume recorded at Mt. Pinatubo volcano
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 10:45 AM
Ben-Gurion Airport drills emergency situation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 10:13 AM
China says Olympics will go smoothly despite Omicron challenge
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 10:03 AM
75-year-old lightly injured in stabbing in Kiryat Gat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2021 08:24 AM
Kabul roadside blast injures at least five
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 07:47 AM
Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 6 - report
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 06:40 AM
FDA moving to authorize Pfizer booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - report
By REUTERS
11/30/2021 03:26 AM
