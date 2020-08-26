The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Bagrut tests without masks, overnight trips: New rules for school year

The school year is set to begin next week on September 1.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2020 11:45
Jerusalem’s Gymnasia Rehavia high school, which was closed after some 120 teachers and students tested positive for COVID-19 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Director-General of the Education Ministry Amit Adri and Director-General of the Health Ministry Itamar Grotto agreed on a series of updates to regulations for the upcoming school year on Wednesday.
Students taking matriculation (Bagrut) tests will be allowed to do so while not wearing masks while keeping two meters distance between students.
Trips and activities outside of school grounds will be allowed, including overnight camping trips.
Counselors in after-school and extracurricular activities will be allowed to lead up to six different groups per day. Counselors may not have direct physical contact with the children.
External equipment may not be shared between different kindergartens within one day. All equipment must be cleaned and sanitized at the end of the workday.
Afternoon care centers will be allowed to join students from three different years of age into one care center.
Students who go to enrichment centers will learn on a specific day with a specific group for the entire school year. Each group will include up to 18 students at any given time. The groups will arrive at and leave the centers together. Three set teachers will be set aside for each group.


