Bahrain bans travelers from 4 more African states

Bahrain has banned entry to travelers from four more African states, increasing the number of banned countries on its red list to 10, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (BNA) reported on Saturday, citing a decision by the Civil Aviation Affairs.

The four additional countries are Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.

The ban excludes Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visa holders, it said.

Bahrain on Friday banned entry to travelers from South Africa and five other southern African nations.