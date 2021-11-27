The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Bahrain bans travelers from 4 more African states

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 23:36
Bahrain has banned entry to travelers from four more African states, increasing the number of banned countries on its red list to 10, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (BNA) reported on Saturday, citing a decision by the Civil Aviation Affairs.
The four additional countries are Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.
The ban excludes Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visa holders, it said.
Bahrain on Friday banned entry to travelers from South Africa and five other southern African nations.
Bus driver lightly injured by stone throwing near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 11:21 PM
Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack, Sudan military says
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 10:37 PM
Bill to shorten Daylight Savings Time to be submitted to Knesset
By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
11/27/2021 08:52 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 517 new cases, 125 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 07:31 PM
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travelers from all countries
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 07:24 PM
Patient family members attack security guards at Rambam Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 06:41 PM
Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 04:33 PM
Russia spy chief says Ukraine invasion plan 'malicious' US propaganda
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 04:10 PM
At least 120 arrested after anti-regime demonstration in Isfahan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 03:30 PM
Coalition pressuring me to disclose Netanyahu talks - Mansour Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 12:43 PM
Suspected Omicron cases found in Germany, Czech Republic
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 12:17 PM
IDF detains Palestinian vessel for crossing Gaza fishing zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 08:37 AM
Gun violence sends Black Friday shoppers scurrying in NC, WA
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 07:06 AM
CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in US so far
By REUTERS
11/27/2021 05:23 AM
Two injured after car hits railway guardrail in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2021 04:28 AM
