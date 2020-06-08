The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bail set for former police officer in George Floyd case at $1-$1.25 mln

By REUTERS  
JUNE 8, 2020 22:04
Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, has been raised by $250,000 to $1.25 million, the Minnesota-based Star Tribune said on Monday.
The new bail terms were decided at a court hearing for Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank argued that the "severity of the charges" as well as the strength of public opinion made it more likely that Chauvin would flee if set free, the Star Tribune reported.
Chauvin's attorney did not object to the bail conditions, raised to $1.25 million from $1 million without conditions, and to $1 million from $750,000 with conditions, the newspaper said.
Suspected hit-and-run reported in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:26 PM
Border Police officer convicted of assault, obstruction of justice
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 08:39 PM
Coronavirus in Israel on the rise: More than 125 sick since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 08:03 PM
63 schools that closed due to coronavirus to reopen this week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 06:11 PM
El Al extends unpaid leave of thousands of workers until July 31
Student in Modi'in infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 05:33 PM
8 foreign workers living at Eilat hotel infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 04:22 PM
White House adviser: '100%' chance of another coronavirus aid deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 03:33 PM
Moscow to end self-isolation regime, digital pass system from June 9
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 02:43 PM
Mask-wearing worshippers in temples as India reopens
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 01:21 PM
Spain's supreme court investigates former king Juan Carlos on Saudi case
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 01:00 PM
Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:44 PM
Malaysia reports 7 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:42 PM
Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:06 PM
Turkey orders 149 people detained for suspected Gulen links -Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 11:42 AM
