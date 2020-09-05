Balad chairman accuses Gamzu of not considering the conditions of Arabs

MK Mtanes Shehadeh, chairman of the Balad party, which is part of the Joint List, criticized on Saturday coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu for his handling of the pandemic, according to Walla! News."We're seeing criminal negligence by the government and a failure by Gamzu. He can't escape responsibility." On Thursday, Shehadeh sent a letter to Gamzu, raising concerns that his national plan for combating the spread of the virus "does not take into consideration the characteristics of the Arab community."