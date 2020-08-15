The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Baltic PMs urge Belarus to hold 'free and fair' elections

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 15, 2020 10:58
The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Saturday called on Belarus to conduct new "free and fair" elections as protests swelled against President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed poll victory.
A new vote should be held "in a transparent way with the participation of international observers," the leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Estonia.
They urged Belarus to refrain from violence and release political prisoners and detained protesters. They also called for European Union sanctions on those responsible for violence. 
Iran's president says Emirates made 'huge mistake' in Israel deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 10:25 AM
Ukraine sees new record daily high of 1,847 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 09:27 AM
S.Korea capital returns to social distancing rules as virus cases spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 08:52 AM
40-year-old man found lifeless at beach in Netanya
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/15/2020 08:08 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,415 to 222,828 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 06:10 AM
New Zealand reports seven new confirmed coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 04:33 AM
Mexico's registers 511,369 coronavirus cases, 55,908 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 03:17 AM
Trump, Macron voice concern about Greece-Turkey tensions -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 01:43 AM
Brazil registers 50,644 new coronavirus cases and 1,060 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/15/2020 01:06 AM
UAE-Israel deal creates momentum for Israel-Palestine talks - Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 10:01 PM
Belarus hands over alleged mercenaries to Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 08:31 PM
Greek foreign minister optimistic to avoid conflict in eastern Med. Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 07:22 PM
Parents of ‘daycare of horrors' victims protest outside owner's home
Putin proposes online UN Security Council summit with Germany, Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:59 PM
IDF reports 295 active coronavirus cases
