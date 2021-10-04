The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bar Lev names members Gilboa Prison escape investigation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 08:51
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) announced on Monday the three members of the investigative committee for the Gilboa Prison escape.
The committee head is retired judge Maj.-Gen. (res.) Dr. Menahem Finkelstein, and the remaining two members are criminologist Professor Efrat Shoham and former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) branch leader Arik (Harris) Barbing.
The committee will investigate both the escape itself and organizational aspects such as general policy for avoiding prison escapes, intelligence within prison walls, and more.
The committee will present its aspects to Bar Lev with recommendations on how to solve the problems that led to the escape. It may also provide an interim report on its findings. 
55-year-old man killed in brawl in Emek Hefer Industrial Park
Two Jerusalem teens arrested for vandalizing an Israeli flag
Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan's 100th prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/04/2021 08:06 AM
Crime boss Shalom Domrani released from jail after 6-year incarceration
Bus driver lightly injured by rock throwing near Hizma
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold military exercise near Iran border
Two children killed in missile strikes on Yemen's Marib
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 08:57 PM
Coronavirus cabinet begins first meeting in a month
Plane crash kills 8 near Milan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 04:16 PM
EU discussed nuclear talks, Afghanistan with Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 04:12 PM
Gantz talks Iran, Abraham Accords with Jewish US defense officials
IDF opens hotline for disabled veterans
French Catholic Church had estimated 3,000 pedophiles since 1950s
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 02:32 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,536 infected
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,709 new cases, 588 in serious condition
