Bar Lev names members Gilboa Prison escape investigation

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) announced on Monday the three members of the investigative committee for the Gilboa Prison escape.

The committee head is retired judge Maj.-Gen. (res.) Dr. Menahem Finkelstein, and the remaining two members are criminologist Professor Efrat Shoham and former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) branch leader Arik (Harris) Barbing.

The committee will investigate both the escape itself and organizational aspects such as general policy for avoiding prison escapes, intelligence within prison walls, and more.

The committee will present its aspects to Bar Lev with recommendations on how to solve the problems that led to the escape. It may also provide an interim report on its findings.