Bar Refaeli fined, to do community service for tax evasion

The case centered on Refaeli's income that she earned abroad in the years 2009-2012 and the concealment of additional income and benefits that she received in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 9, 2020 13:07
Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli poses at the NBC All-Star party in Beverly Hills, California July 20, 2008 (photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli poses at the NBC All-Star party in Beverly Hills, California July 20, 2008
(photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
A plea  bargain has been reached in the Bar Refaeli tax evasion case whereby the famed supermodel and TV hostess will receive a suspended sentence,  pay a NIS 2.5 million  fine as well as back taxes and do nine months of community service. Her mother Tzipi Refaeli will serve a 16-month sentence and also pay a NIS 2.5 million fine for her role in the case.
The case centered on Refaeli's income that she earned abroad in the years 2009-2012 and the concealment of additional income and benefits that she received in Israel.
The case began in 2017 with Bar Refaeli's arrest by the Israel Tax Authority on suspicion of having evaded taxes during the period in question
The model claimed that, during the years discussed, she was romantically involved with Leonardo DiCaprio and therefore her life-center, a legal definition when taxes are decided upon, was the US and not her native country.  Tax Authority officials insist Refaeli was actually living in apartments in Tel Aviv listed under the names of family members. 
In 2016,  Refaeli's mother Tzipi Refaeli was arrested on suspicion of having failed to report their complete income and of having misled the tax assessor, thus avoiding tax on income from abroad estimated in the tens of millions of shekels, Globes reported.
According to Globes, the indictment against the pair attributed most of the responsibility for the tax swindle to the mother, hence she bore the heavier sentence.


