Bar Refaeli arrives in Kiryat Ono to begin community service

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was sentenced earlier this month for tax evasion on earnings from her international career.

By SARAH CHEMLA, REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 10:19
Bar Refaeli and her mother, Tzipi, arrive at a Tel Aviv court for their hearing into the family's tax evasion case, July 20, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Bar Refaeli and her mother, Tzipi, arrive at a Tel Aviv court for their hearing into the family's tax evasion case, July 20, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli arrived at Beit Noam in Kiryat Ono, a center near Tel Aviv, on Monday morning where she will begin  nine months of community service she was sentenced to earlier this month for tax evasion on earnings from her international career.
A Courts Administration statement said Refaeli was assigned provisionally to perform community service, five days a week, at a center near Tel Aviv for people with physical disabilities. 
Her 65-year-old mother, sentenced to 16 months in jail, arrived earlier this morning, in Neveh Tirza women's prison near Ramle.
 
The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, now a popular TV personality in Israel, had pleaded guilty to tax offenses under a plea bargain that also included her mother and agent, Tzipi Refaeli.
The Israel Tax Authority accused the two of evading paying taxes on income of about $7.2 million.


