Bar Refaeli arrives in Kiryat Ono to begin community service

A Courts Administration statement said Refaeli was assigned provisionally to perform community service, five days a week, at a center near Tel Aviv for people with physical disabilities.

Her 65-year-old mother, sentenced to 16 months in jail, arrived earlier this morning, in Neveh Tirza women's prison near Ramle.



The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, now a popular TV personality in Israel, had pleaded guilty to tax offenses under a plea bargain that also included her mother and agent, Tzipi Refaeli. The Israel Tax Authority accused the two of evading paying taxes on income of about $7.2 million.

