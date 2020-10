President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday."Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump said in a statement. She said she and Barron had since tested negative for the virus.Melania Trump said her symptoms were "minimal" and that she hoped to resume her duties as first lady "as soon as I can."