Bedouin authorities threaten to strike in support of colleague's arrest

Bedouin local authorities in southern Israel announced on Wednesday evening that they will be striking on Thursday following the arrest of head of the Al-Kasom Regional Council Salama al-Atrash, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.The announcement stated that heads of the Bedouin local councils will meet on Thursday morning to discuss further acts of protests that can be carried out in order to show their support in al-Atrash and his fight against the demolition of illegal houses in the unrecognized Bedouin villages.