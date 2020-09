The suspect will remain incarcerated until Thursday while police to complete the investigation.

The court discussion also touched the issue of releasing the suspect's name, which both the police and Shira, his wife, asked the court to do.

The judge however, decided to delay the release of the suspect's name at this point.

The Beersheba District Court extended the arrest of the resident of Mitzpe Ramon who allegedly seriously injured his wife while attempting to murder her, according to Ynet.