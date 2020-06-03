The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Beersheba school closes after student infected with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 3, 2020 07:42
A comprehensive school in Beersheba was closed on Wednesday, after a student was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus.


Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 07:53 AM
Germany says coronavirus infections rise 342 to 182,370
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 07:48 AM
Two high schools in Bat Yam close after students positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 06:05 AM
Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 05:42 AM
Mexico reports highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 03:55 AM
Brazil sets another record for daily coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 03:48 AM
Israelis buy more junk food, despite gov't labeling
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 10:42 PM
Netanyahu, Ashkenazi agree on a new ambassador to Egypt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 08:43 PM
Edelstein recommends closing high schools, middle schools in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 08:03 PM
Seventy-two new coronavirus patients in Israel, 290 dead
Netanyahu to hold coronavirus status evaluation to discuss schools
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:29 PM
MK Katz promotes bill to create national memorial day for Iraqi Jews
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:23 PM
Gantz visits Northern Command for the first time since taking office
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:02 PM
Britain announces 160 million pounds in humanitarian aid to Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:58 PM
US House speaker Pelosi: legislation soon addressing racial profiling
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:54 PM
