Beit Shemesh municipality worker infected with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 4, 2020 12:44
Rafi Perlstein, the communications advisor for the haredi sector to the mayor of Beit Shemesh, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to an announcement by the municipality.
A number of staff members at the mayor's office entered quarantine after an epidemiological investigations, but the mayor herself did not come into contact with Perlstein and does not need to enter quarantine.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com