Beit Shemesh municipality worker infected with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2020 12:44
Rafi Perlstein, the communications advisor for the haredi sector to the mayor of Beit Shemesh, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to an announcement by the municipality.
A number of staff members at the mayor's office entered quarantine after an epidemiological investigations, but the mayor herself did not come into contact with Perlstein and does not need to enter quarantine.


IDF soldier lightly injured by stone thrown during clashes in Jericho
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 01:09 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,801 new patients in 24 hours, death toll hits 554
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 11:19 AM
Cars torched in suspected price tag attack in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 11:03 AM
Fire breaks out at Iranian industrial area, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 10:44 AM
Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 10:41 AM
Coronavirus czar, Home Front Command to visit red zone cities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 10:11 AM
IDF appoints Brig.-Gen. Nissan Davidi to run coronavirus contact tracing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 09:46 AM
Border Police arrest Palestinian with loaded pistol near Jenin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 08:13 AM
China to retaliate if US forces out Chinese journalists
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 04:05 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico reports 4,767 new cases, 266 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 03:17 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 16,641 new cases, 561 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 12:42 AM
Trump withdraws controversial Pentagon post nomination
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 12:02 AM
Pregnant woman hospitalized after contracting coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/03/2020 11:03 PM
Former king Juan Carlos left Spain amid investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 10:54 PM
Russian planes bomb rebel-held area in Syria's Latakia, say opposition
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 10:46 PM
