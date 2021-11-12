The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Belarus airline bars Iraq, Syria, Yemen nationals to fly from Turkey

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 09:40

Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 10:13
Belarusian state-owned airline Belavia said on Friday it would stop allowing citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to board flights from Turkey to Belarus at the request of Turkish authorities amid a migrant standoff between Belarus and Poland.
The European Union says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross its borders and may impose new sanctions on Belarus and airlines ferrying the migrants as soon as Monday.
The bloc has accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack," while Kremlin ally Belarus has warned the crisis could escalate into a military confrontation.
"In line with a decision by the ... Turkish authorities, citizens of Iraq, Syria, Yemen will not be accepted for transportation on flights from Turkey to Belarus from 12.11.2021," it said in a statement on its website.
Belavia, which is barred from flying over the European Union after the grounding of a plane earlier this year, continues to fly to destinations like Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan. 
Coronavirus in Israel: 391 new cases, 149 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2021 09:42 AM
Foreign Ministry cadet says he was fired after reporting corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2021 09:13 AM
Police open investigation into LGBTQ+ activist on sexual offenses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2021 09:02 AM
Man shot in Majd al-Krum, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2021 07:58 AM
US' Blinken to visit Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal next week
By REUTERS
11/12/2021 02:38 AM
Israeli lawyer arrested in Belarus for possession of cannabis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 10:01 PM
Bikers involved in collision near Jerusalem light rail tracks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 09:53 PM
Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022
By REUTERS
11/11/2021 09:13 PM
Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
By REUTERS
11/11/2021 08:52 PM
Disabled people's organizations protest in front of Bennet's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 07:49 PM
US ambassador to UN to visit Israel, Palestinians, Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 06:15 PM
US envoy to Iran to arrive in Israel next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 04:44 PM
Protesters demonstrate in Tel Aviv, Bennett's house for disabled rights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 04:37 PM
Five Holon and Bat Yam residents to be accused of shooting Adi Peretz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 04:08 PM
Smuggling of weapons thwarted on Jordanian border by IDF, Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2021 03:27 PM
