Belarus opposition leader to address UN Security Council

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 31, 2020 10:12
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the United Nations Security Council on Friday, her spokesman said in a statement.
She will speak by a video link at the invitation of Estonia, which is currently is a non-permanent member of the body, a member of her team told Reuters.
Tsikhanouskaya was a presidential candidate in the Aug. 9 elections in Belarus which her supporters say she won. She fled to Lithuania after the election which President Alexander Lukashenko declared he had won a by a wide margin, sparking large protests in Belarus.
69 new coronavirus cases reported in Gaza
UAE FM Anwar Gargash to receive Israeli delegation - report
Teacher's Union agrees to start school year on time, strike delayed
India coronavirus cases surge to 3.6 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 08:31 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.1 million, death toll at 842,633
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 08:29 AM
700 students to start school late after principal confirmed with COVID-19
Bride in serious condition after collapsing at wedding
Japan PM Abe tells Trump strengthening of Japan-US alliance will remain
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 06:27 AM
Trump told Abe he was Japan's greatest prime minister, White House says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 06:23 AM
China says Czech senate speaker must pay 'heavy price' for Taiwan visit
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 04:19 AM
Unidentified person suspected of crossing Israel-Lebanon border
Saudi-Led coalition in Yemen destroys explosive-laden boat in Red Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 01:07 AM
Court postpones teachers strike injunction decision
France calls on Belarus to reverse measures against journalists
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 10:48 PM
Jordan reports its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 10:38 PM
