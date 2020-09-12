The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Belarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 17:22
Belarus police detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as thousands of people gathered in the capital Minsk demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, the latest in a wave of mass protests following a disputed election.
Maria Kolesnikova, 38, has emerged as a key opposition figure after others were either jailed or forced out of the country, including Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who challenged President Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election.
Protesters say the Aug. 9 election was rigged to hand Lukashenko a phony landslide win and that Tsikhanouskaya - who has since fled to Lithuania - was the real winner. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, denies this and has said foreign powers are behind the protests.
At least 5,000 protesters, many of them women, gathered in central Minsk on Saturday, chanting "Go away!" in reference to Lukashenko, and "Masha" - a common alternative for Maria - in support of Kolesnikova, a Reuters witness said.
"Sveta is my president, Masha is my queen," read one of the slogans held up in the crowd.
Police starting detaining people shortly after the protests started at 1200 GMT, putting at least 40 into police vans in the first hour of the rally alone, according to the witness.
Kolesnikova was driven to the Ukrainian border earlier last week after being seen snatched off the streets of Minsk and into a van by masked men.
According to two allies who were with her, she prevented being expelled from Belarus by tearing her passport up into small pieces and throwing it out of a car window. She is now detained in Minsk, and faces a potential long prison term over accusations of trying to seize power illegally.
Tsikhanouskaya,who stood against Lukashenko in place of her better-known husband who was detained before election, called on Saturday for the police to stop cracking down on dissent.
"Violence you are putting on women is disgraceful," she said in a statement. "Anyone who commits a crime against peaceful protesters will be called to answer."  
Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns Bahrain move to normalize Israel ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 06:08 PM
Iran warns of 'harsh revenge' against Bahrain by Bahrainis, Palestinians
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 06:06 PM
Afghan govt, Taliban to discuss ceasefire on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 05:58 PM
Gabi Ashkenazi speaks with Bahraini foreign minister
Astrazeneca says trials of COVID vaccine resuming
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 04:51 PM
UK counter-terrorism police arrest man over London package
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 04:32 PM
Ambulance hits landmine in southern Mali, killing six
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 04:24 PM
Arson suspected in Arab town fire in Galilee
Foreign Ministry: We will work to open an embassy in Bahrain soon
Two dead, nine residents sick from coronavirus at northern nursing home
Man 34, dies in suspected stabbing attack, police arrest relative
UAE reports 1,007 new COVID-19 cases, highest since outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 01:33 PM
Iran’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 23,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 01:07 PM
Russia reports 5,488 new coronavirus cases, 119 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 11:30 AM
Spanish princess quarantined after classmate diagnosed with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 10:54 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by