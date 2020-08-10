Belarus protesters build barricades as they clash with police after vote

MINSK, Aug 9 - Protesters in Minsk began erecting barricades to shield themselves from law enforcement amid clashes after an election that put Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the path to claim his sixth consecutive term, RIA news agency reported.

Police in the capital Minsk also tried to dispel protesters using water cannons, RIA reported.

In the cities of Zhodzina and Baranovichi, however, riot police lowered their shields and refused to clash with the protesters, according to eyewitnesses.

Supporters of the opposition have decried state-approved exit polls that showed Lukashenko winning nearly 80% of the vote.