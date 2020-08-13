The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Belarus starts to release prisoners as EU weighs sanctions

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 13, 2020 14:29
Belarusian authorities on Thursday began releasing some of the thousands of people detained in a crackdown by strongman President Alexander Lukashenko that has prompted the European Union to consider imposing sanctions.
Some of those released in the capital Minsk had bruises and described being tightly packed inside cells and complained of mistreatment, including beatings.
A spokeswoman for the interior ministry declined immediate comment.
People outside the Okrestina detention center, some in tears, waited in the hope of gleaning news of friends and relatives inside. Police and soldiers with machine guns drove them away when they got too close to the entrance.
The government said that 700 more people had been detained in a fourth night of clashes on Wednesday between police and protesters.
Demonstrators say Lukashenko swindled the election to extend his 26-year-long rule of the eastern European country. Lukashenko, alleging a foreign-backed plot to destabilize the country, has dismissed them as criminals and unemployed people.
Sergei, one of the freed detainees, said there had been 28 people in a cell that would normally contain five. Prisoners took turns to sleep, he said, and were given a single loaf of bread to share out over two days.
"They did not beat me in the cell, they took me out of the cell and beat me there," said Sergei, who declined to give his last name.
Reuters could not independently verify his account.
A new round of street protests began on Thursday with people forming human chains on the streets of Minsk.
In a town northeast of Minsk, workers from state-run haulage and earthmoving equipment manufacturer BelAZ walked out of the factory in solidarity with the protesters.
Lukashenko has sought better relations with the West amid strained relations with traditional ally Russia.
The EU partially lifted sanctions, imposed over Lukashenko's human rights record, in 2016, but will weigh new measures against him and allies on Friday.
A former Soviet collective farm manager, the 65-year-old Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for more than a quarter of a century but faces increasing anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a sluggish economy and human rights.
Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations human rights chief, has condemned the detention of 6,000 people by police, "including bystanders, as well as minors, suggesting a trend of massive arrests in clear violation of international human rights standards."


Tags Elections European Union Russia belarus
IDF clears mines from 12 acres in southern Golan Heights
Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 01:51 PM
Owner of ship behind Mauritius oil spill pledges to face up to liability
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 01:43 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 19,000 as new cases spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 12:59 PM
Israelis can visit Greece, despite country's high level of corona
Facebook, Twitter step up fight against misinformation on US elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 11:44 AM
Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 11:39 AM
Philippines reports 4,002 more coronavirus infections, 23 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 11:24 AM
Five border police officers charged with robbing, attacking Palestinians
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll above 640, near 400 seriously ill
Russia: 5,5057 new coronavirus cases and 124 deaths in the past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 10:39 AM
Germany is optimistic they will have a vaccine in coming months
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 10:02 AM
China: recent drills in Taiwan were 'necessary' to safeguard sovereignty
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:49 AM
Israel supports Greece, leaves 'door open' for Turkey - policy expert
Ukraine sees record daily high 1,592 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 08:52 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by