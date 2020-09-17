Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania, Lukashenko says

MOSCOW - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Belarus had been forced to close its border with neighbors Poland and Lithuania, and also to strengthen its border controls with neighboring Ukraine.





Belarus is in a political crisis following an Aug. 9 presidential election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass demonstrations against Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.





Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said in a text message that Poland did not have any confirmation that the border had really been closed.





Poland's foreign ministry told state run news agency PAP that the border was operating as normal at the moment, according to information from the Polish border guard.



