Tikhanouskaya emerged as Alexander Lukashenko’s main rival at Sunday’s presidential election.

Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has traveled to Lithuania from Belarus amid the protests and is safe, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.Her team had been unable to reach her by phone on Monday after she left the election commission building. Earlier she told reporters she considered herself to have won the election, not Lukashenko.