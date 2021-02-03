Belgium: Imam deported, mosque may close after anti-LGBTQ activities

A Turkish Imam will be deported from Belgium after it was found out he posted anti-LGBTQ content on social media and his mosque might be closed, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The Imam was appointed by Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs to work in Belgium. The Imam wrote that "homosexuality is an illness" and added that it is forbidden by Islam. The Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi informed the Imam that there is no place in Belgium for those who "sow the seeds of hate" and refused to extend his living permit.