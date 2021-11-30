Ben-Gurion Airport drills emergency situation

Ben-Gurion Airport conducted an exercise on Tuesday morning along with emergency services to drill an emergency situation.

Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom (MDA), the IDF, Home Front Command, the Israeli Investigation Office and the Transportation Ministry took part in the exercise.

The drill will not affect flight schedules. Active movement of emergency vehicles will be noticeable during the drill.