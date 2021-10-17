The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Benjamin Netanyahu will not come to Rabin memorial this year - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 21:28
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the state memorial service for former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on Monday, according to N12 news.
Netanyahu and Rabin's family have fought at the service in the past.
Iranian FM clarifies that nuclear talks won't restart on Thursday
16 Americans, 1 Canadian among kidnapped Christian missionaries in Haiti
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 09:42 PM
Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad forced to leave UAE: report
'Be tolerant', urges family of UK politician stabbed to death
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 08:49 PM
2 Palestinians sentenced to death in Gaza for collaborating with Israel
UN envoy says has agreement on drafting new Syrian constitution
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 06:38 PM
Former US President Clinton leaves California hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 06:07 PM
Suspect in stabbing of UK lawmaker made appointment with him
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 03:30 PM
Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 01:37 PM
Hezbollah MP says Thursday's violence a 'massacre', wants accountability
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 01:04 PM
Arrest extended for alleged murderer of teenage girl Lital Melnik
COVID-19 in the IDF: 821 infected, 505 in quarantine
Israeli indicted for attempted murder of partner
Nachman Shai to be considered to head Jewish Agency - report
Cyclist hit, killed by Jeep in Netanya
