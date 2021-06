The Shin Bet chief gave Bennett an intelligence briefing in their first meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Argaman's term was supposed end this May, but he had previously agreed to a request from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay on for an extra two months. Argaman agreed to Bennett’s request to stay on for five more months. He has been the head of the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency since May 2016.Argaman's term was supposed end this May, but he had previously agreed to a request from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay on for an extra two months.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asked Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman to stay in his position until November 2021.