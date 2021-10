Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his Yamina faction on Monday that they should be proud of the party's accomplishments while in power.

"I don't apologize, because we don't have anything to apologize for," he said. "I haven't changed my values. None of us have.

Bennett was responding to criticism from opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and other critics on the Right.

Netanyahu responded that Bennett "hasn't learned any lessons and doesn't have the brains to apologize."