Bennett blames Netanyahu for coronavirus rates

Former defense minister Naftali Bennett attended the Jerusalem Conference, organized by the Besheva Media Group on Monday, and continued his campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blaming him for the current situation regarding the increasing coronavirus morbidity rates in Israel's red cities."The prime minister chose not to transfer the responsibility to the Defense Ministry and the IDF," Bennett said. "That was a serious error by the prime minister. If he'd done that, we wouldn't be where we are... No one has the courage to make the necessary decision." When asked about his political aspirations, Bennett avoided disclosing whether he would declare himself a candidate for replacing Netanyahu, but said that "when elections are here, I'll be as clear as I can in saying who I think should lead the State of Israel." He added that Netanyahu's mind "is no longer focused on managing the coronavirus pandemic or state-related issues, but on his trial."