Bennett: Families will not be stopped at cemeteries on Memorial Day

Bereaved families who make their way to military cemeteries for Yom Hazikaron will not be stopped by force, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday.With a lockdown preventing intercity travel for both Yom Hazikaron and Yom Haaztmaut, “we expect that people won’t come,” Bennett said, adding nevertheless that “if a bereaved father walks to the cemetery he will be allowed in. If hundreds come, it’s still different from millions coming. Noone will use force against bereaved families.”On Tuesday night Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that pending a cabinet vote,all military cemeteries will be closed to all on Memorial Day as part of Israel’s attempt to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.The police will close all access routes to military cemeteries across the country.