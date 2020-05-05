Bennett: I am ready and willing to ensure Israel be safe from pandemics

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Kan news on Tuesday that he is “ready and willing to take upon myself to ensure this country is safe from future pandemics by creating an authority focused on that.”



He added that ,should such an authority be created, the nation would not be forced to suffer the results of massive lockdowns in the future.



Bennett added that, to the best of his knowledge, neither Likud nor Blue and White are eager to take on the Health Ministry, but he and his party are willing - if they be able to form such an anti-pandemic authority.