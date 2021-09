Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, saying Israel is no longer a state defined by its wars.

"For way too long, Israel was defined by wars with our neighbors. But this is not what Israel is about. This is not what the people of Israel are about," Bennett said.

"Israelis don’t wake up in the morning thinking about the conflict. Israelis want to lead a good life, take care of our families and build a better world for our children."